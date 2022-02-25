Meghalaya students stuck in Ukraine, state govt approaches MEA

Shillong, Feb 25 The Meghalaya government is in constant touch with the External Affairs Ministry to safely evacuate the stranded students and other citizens of the state in Ukraine, Health Minister James Sangma said on Friday.

The Minister, who could not tell the exact number of people from Meghalaya stranded in Ukraine, said that Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma also took up the matter with the MEA.

"We hope that till the time these stranded people are evacuated to India they will remain safe and healthy. People from Meghalaya are in the Ukrainian capital Kiev and other places of the country," the Health Minister told the media.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had earlier tweeted: "Received news about students from Meghalaya stranded in Ukraine. Humbly request Hon'ble Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar Ji to ensure the safe return of all Indian citizens. We are praying for everyone's safety. May peace prevail."

Media reports said that more than 10 students from Meghalaya, who are pursuing undergraduate medical studies in that country, are stranded in Ukraine.

The Indian government is trying to bring back Ind stranded in war-torn Ukraine through land routes.

