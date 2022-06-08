Mekedatu project: TN has no jurisdiction to direct Centre, says K'taka CM

Mysuru (Karnataka), June 8 The Tamil Nadu government does not have the jurisdiction to direct the Union government as to what to do and what not to do, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister was speaking to the media persons on his arrival at Mysuru airport.

Replying to a question on the Tamil Nadu government filing a petition in the Supreme Court with regard to the Mekedatu project in the Cauvery river basin, Bommai said, "It is a miscellaneous petition. The Supreme Court has to serve a notice for Karnataka government. We will reply promptly."

Stating that Tamil Nadu government does not have any jurisdiction to direct the Union government over the issue, Bommai further said, "Cauvery Water Management Authority(CWMA) is a body created on the orders of the Supreme Court.

"Only the CWMA has the power to approve any project. Only CWMA could decide whether the orders of the Cauvery Tribunal had been followed or not, and instruct how to go about it. Already 15-16 meetings have been held in this regard," he said.

Talking about the Rajya Sabha elections, Bommai said the BJP was not making any offer for any one in the polls.

"BJP will win on its own strength. We have nothing to do with the offers between Congress and JDS," Bommai said.

The process to appoint a new Lokayukta has almost been completed and the appointment would be made soon, Bommai said in reply to a question on the issue.

