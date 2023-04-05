MHA sanctioned Safe City Projects in eight cities: Govt

New Delhi, April 5 The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sanctioned Safe City Projects under the Nirbhaya Fund Scheme in eight cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai - as part of several initiatives for the safety of women by the government.

The state governments have entrusted the responsibility of implementation of their projects to the police department in consultation with the local bodies and State Line Departments.

Safe City Projects involve identification of hotspots for crime against women and deployment of various components including infrastructure, technology adoption and capacity building in the community through awareness programmes.

"MHA has put in place a Safe City Implementation and Monitoring (SCIM) Portal to enable the State Implementing Agencies to upload the assets deployed under the project and other details relating to the progress of implementation," Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.



'Police' and 'Public Order' are state subjects under the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India. The responsibilities to maintain law and order, protection of life and property of the citizens including crime against women are with the respective state governments.



kvm/uk/

