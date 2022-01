Middle-class Indians want higher tax free incomes

New Delhi, Jan 31 An -CVoter nationwide tracker poll conducted on the eve of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reveals some predictable results.

According to the results of the survey, an annual income of Rs 6,25,000 should become completely out of the income tax bracket. That works out to an average monthly income of just above Rs 52,000.

Interestingly, way back in 2010 when the UPA was in power and had not yet been hit by scams and a faltering economy, respondents to the survey had stated that they wanted an annual income of Rs 5,65,000 or monthly income of Rs 47,260 to be out of the income tax bracket. That doesn't seem like a very steep rise in tax payer's expectations over a time period of 13 years. But there are interesting changes in expectations in different years.

For instance, in 2020, respondents to the survey wanted an annual income of Rs 3, 80,000 or a monthly income of Rs 31,717 to be out of the income tax bracket. Soon after that, India was hit by the twin scourges of Covid and high inflation.

