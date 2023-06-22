Millet cakes to stuffed mushrooms: Menu for PM Modi's state dinner with Joe Biden revealed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner on June 22. PM Modi is currently on a three-day state visit to the US, where he met some of the most eminent personalities and experts from various sectors. He was hosted for a private dinner by the Bidens on June 21. PM Modi and the Bidens exchanged gifts during the event. The state dinner is expected to have an Indian touch, with the dinner theme inspired by the peacock, and the decor signifying the Tricolour. FLOTUS Jill Biden, keeping in mind PM Modi’s vegetarian food preferences, asked Chef Nina Curtis, an expert in plant-based cuisine, to work with the White House staff and create the vegetarian menu.

However, other guests will have the option to add fish to their main course. Moreover, the menu will also include millet-based dishes, inspired by PM Modi’s call. The first course would have marinated millet, grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon, tangy avocado sauce.Stuffed portobello mushrooms, creamy saffron-infused risotto, sumac roasted sea bass, lemon-dill yogurt sauce, crisped millet cakes, summer squashes would be part of the main course. Rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake is also on the menu. The list also includes pasta and ice cream. For dessert is rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake. Wines on the list are Stone Tower Chardonnay "Kristi" 2021, PATEL Red Blend 2019 and Domain Carneros Brut Rose. California-based chef Curtis said, "It is truly a pleasure to be able to work with the First Lady and help her to bring her culinary vision to life...we have curated a menu that really showcases the best in American cuisine and also then seasoned with Indian elements and flavours," she said. "We are also very excited that India is leading efforts to celebrate the International Year of the Millets. We have incorporated marinated millets into our menu and the Indian cuisine elements throughout the menu," the chef said.