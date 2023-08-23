Mizoram bridge collapse: Kejriwal mourns loss of lives

By IANS | Published: August 23, 2023 02:56 PM 2023-08-23T14:56:49+5:30 2023-08-23T15:00:07+5:30

New Delhi, Aug 23   Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief on the under-construction railway bridge collapse in ...

New Delhi, Aug 23   Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief on the under-construction railway bridge collapse in Mizoram, which claimed 17 lives on Wednesday.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic incident in Mizoram, where an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Sairang. My heart goes out

to the families affected by the tragedy; I pray for them. Let's stand united in these difficult times," Kejriwal posted on X.

The incident occurred in Sairang area of the Aizawl district in Mizoram. Rescue efforts are currently underway to save potential survivors who might be trapped beneath the debris.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

