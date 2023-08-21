MLA's criticism of minister Harish Rao stuns BRS 

Hyderabad, Aug 21 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao triggered a storm in the party by launching a bitter attack on state Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao, alleging that he spoiled the political career of many leaders.

The MLA from Malkajgiri constituency lashed out at the minister a few hours before the announcement of 115 BRS candidates by party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Hanumantha Rao's name figured in the list of candidates but the party has denied ticket to his son Rohith Reddy.

The MLA, who along with his son offered worship at Tirumala temple, vowed to defeat Harish Rao.

His attack on the minister and top BRS leader, who is nephew of CM KCR, stunned the party circles.

The MLA had threatened that he will contest the election as an independent candidate if his son Rohith Rao was not given ticket from Medak constituency.

The BRS has decided to once again field sitting MLA Padma Devender Reddy from Medak.

It was immediately not known what will be Hanumantha Rao's next course of action but he is reported to be planning to join the Congress party.

The MLA believes that Harish Rao is behind the denial of the party ticket to his son.

Alleging that Harish Rao spoiled the political career of many, Hanumantha Rao vowed to politically finish him off. He blamed the minister for the lack of development in Medak.

In a scathing attack on Harish Rao, Hanumantha Rao asked how a man who came to Hyderabad with rubber slippers and a trunk box today has amassed huge wealth.

Hanumanth Rao, who had represented Medak for one term but was elected from Malkajgiri in Greater Hyderabad in 2018, is attempting to regain his foothold in the Medak constituency.

After a decade of being limited to Hyderabad, where he has been carrying out various social service activities through the Mynampally Foundation, Hanumantha Rao wanted to field his son from Medak.

At the press conference addressed by KCR, he was asked about Hanumantha Rao's threat.

"If he abides by the party, it's okay. I he is not going to abide, that is his choice," KCR said.

Meanwhile, KCR's son and Minister for Industries and Information Technology K.T. Rama Rao has come to the defence of Harish Rao.

KTR, who is also working president of BRS, condemned the MLA's behaviour.

He said one of the MLAs made some derogatory comments on Harish Rao.

"I not only strongly condemn the MLA's behaviour and also want to make it clear that we all stand with Harish Rao. He has been an integral founding member of the BRS party since its inception and will continue to remain an important pillar of the party as we move forward," said KTR.

Several BRS leaders have also reacted strongly to Hanumantha Rao's attack on Harish Rao.

