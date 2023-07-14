'MLAs should rise above me & mine', says President Murmu in Raj Assembly

Jaipur, July 14 President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, addressing the members of the Rajasthan Assembly, said the legislators should rise above "me and mine, and think for the state and the people".

This was the first time in the history of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly that a President gave a speech here.

President Murmu began her speech in the Rajasthani dialect.

Earlier, Speaker C.P. Joshi, while welcoming her, said "the President's address is a matter of pride for us".

Joshi said: "Rajasthan has come a long way and now, we have to work towards economic-social independence."

Meanwhile, Governor Kalraj Mishra, on a lighter note during his address, asked the government not to run the same session for a long time, but get the session prorogued.

"There is a dire need for proroguing the proceedings on time."

The President, meanwhile, in her speech said: "When the people's representatives spoke in the house, once upon a time, it used to be known or learnt from the newspapers. Today, everything goes live. Our behavior, conduct and thoughts should be for the public. People's representatives should not think about me and mine, but about us."

She further said: "It is a matter of special pride for Rajasthan that both the Houses of the Parliament are presided over by former MLAs of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Rajya Sabha Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice President and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have been members of the Legislative Assembly in Rajasthan. Rajasthan has followed the Indian tradition of treating the guest as God very well. No one can forget the hospitality here."

After the speech in the assembly, the President reached Khatu Shyam in an Indian Air Force helicopter and offered prayers at the Khatu Shyam temple.

