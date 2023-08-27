MLC's controversial remarks on defectors may add to problems of BRS

Hyderabad, Aug 26 The remarks of a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader comparing MLAs who defected to BRS from Congress and other parties to dogs have landed the party in a tight spot.

BRS MLC and Rythu Bandhu Samiti chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy’s remarks may add to the problems of BRS, which is already facing dissidence in a few constituencies after announcement of 115 candidates for coming Assembly elections.

Rajeshwar Reddy told a BRS meeting two days ago in Jangaon constituency that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao told him that he admitted MLAs from opposition parties into BRS to turn the dogs into cats.

The Member of Legislative Council said he had asked CM KCR why he was admitting MLAs from other parties into BRS despite winning the 2018 Assembly elections. “He told me that we have to take them to achieve stability. I asked why he was taking them as we have won 88 seats. He said if they remain there (in opposition parties) they will bark like dogs but if we take them into our party they can be turned into cats,” said the MLC

A few months after retaining power with a huge majority in 2018, BRS had lured 12 MLAs of Congress, both MLAs of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and a couple of independents to join its camp.

With these defections, the BRS strength in the 119-member Assembly went up to 104. KCR-led party had adopted a similar strategy after winning 2014 elections to form the first government in the newly created Telangana state. It had then won 63 seats and with defections from other parties, the party had strengthened its position.

The video of the MLC’s comments posted on social media went viral, triggering a stir in political circles.

The BRS MLA’s remarks have not gone down well with the legislators and other leaders who joined the party from Congress and TDP. A section of the leaders believe that this may damage the prospects of BRS.

This is also likely to provide ammunition to the Congress party to target the BRS for engineering defections. The Congress had long been demanding disqualification of the MLAs who switched loyalties after 2018 polls.

Some leaders within BRS have criticised Rajeshwar Reddy for making the comments. BRS sitting MLA from Jangaon constituency Mutthireddy Yadagiri Reddy feels that the MLC’s remarks will harm the BRS and CM KCR. He demanded that Rajeshwar Reddy withdraw his remarks and apologise.

Interestingly , Rajeshwar Reddy is aspiring for BRS ticket from Jangaon constituency for the coming Assembly election while Yadagiri Reddy wants the party to field him for the third time. Another MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy is also a ticket aspirant.

KCR has released the list of BRS candidates for 115 out of 119 seats. Jangaon is among the four constituencies for which the ruling party has not yet announced the candidates.

Yadagiri Reddy won the seat for the first time in 2014 and retained it in 2018. Senior Congress leader and former minister Ponnala Lakshamiah is likely to contest on Congress ticket once again.

He had been representing Jangaon in undivided Andhra Pradesh since 1999. He was re-elected in 2004 and 2009. Lakhsmaiah had also represented the seat from 1989 to 1994

With three strong contenders for BRS ticket in Jangaon, KCR has kept the decision pending.

Jangaon may become the latest problem for BRS. The ruling party is already facing dissidence in few constituencies.

One of the seven sitting legislators who were denied ticket by BRS has already announced the decision to join the Congress. Rekha Naik, who was elected from Khanapur seat in 204 and 2018 on BRS ticket, has applied for Congress ticket from the same constituency in the coming elections.

Former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who was aspiring for BRS ticket from Palair constituency, is also likely to join the Congress party. His supporters held a massive show of strength with a rally in Khammam with over 1,000 cars. Nageswara Rao has announced that he will contest the polls.

In Palair, BRS has given ticket to Kandla Upender Reddy, who was elected on Congress ticket in 2018 but later defected to the BRS.

Nageswara Rao was elected on BRS ticket from Palair in 2016 by-election. In 2018, he lost to Upender Reddy.

Another BRS sitting MLA Mynampalli Hanumanth Rao is also said to be in touch with the leaders of Congress party. Though the BRS has renominated him from Malkajgiri constituency, it turned down his demand to field his son Rohith Rao from Medak.

Hanumanth Rao held a meeting with his supporters in Hyderabad. He is likely to announce his future course of action next week.

Dissident leaders are demanding the BRS to change the candidates in Nagarjunasagar and Kodad constituencies.

Assembly elections are slated to be held in November-December this year.

