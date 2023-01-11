Modi calls up Israeli PM Netanyahu, congratulates him for 6th term

New Delhi, Jan 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, and congratulated him for his election as PM for the sixth time.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the rapid progress in the India-Israel strategic partnership in recent years, and agreed on the potential for further strengthening strategic cooperation in a variety of areas.

PM Modi also invited Netanyahu to visit India at an early date.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor