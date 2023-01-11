Modi calls up Israeli PM Netanyahu, congratulates him for 6th term

By IANS | Published: January 11, 2023 06:54 PM 2023-01-11T18:54:03+5:30 2023-01-11T19:10:28+5:30

New Delhi, Jan 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart ...

Modi calls up Israeli PM Netanyahu, congratulates him for 6th term | Modi calls up Israeli PM Netanyahu, congratulates him for 6th term

Modi calls up Israeli PM Netanyahu, congratulates him for 6th term

Next

New Delhi, Jan 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, and congratulated him for his election as PM for the sixth time.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the rapid progress in the India-Israel strategic partnership in recent years, and agreed on the potential for further strengthening strategic cooperation in a variety of areas.

PM Modi also invited Netanyahu to visit India at an early date.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : india New Delhi Benjamin Netanyahu Narendra Modi The new delhi municipal council Delhi south-west Indi Uk-india Republic of india India india