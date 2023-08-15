'Modi hoisting Tricolour from Red Fort for last time': Lalu Prasad

Patna, Aug 15 RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hoisting the flag from ramparts of Red Fort for the last time as the country is miffed with his "jumlebaji".

While hoisting the National Flag at 10 circular road residence of his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi in Patna to celebrate 77th Independence Day, Lalu Prasad said that a large number of people sacrificed their lives to get Independence.

"We want to keep the history intact. However, the BJP is trying to change the history. Due to our great freedom fighters, we have achieved Independence. Today is a day to salute them," Lalu Prasad said.

"Narendra Modi is hoisting the National Flag from the ramparts of Red Fort for the last time. We will form next government at the Centre. We are hoping that Modi would do right thing in his last speech from Red Fort. The country is miffed with the jumlebaji of the Narendra Modi government," he said.

