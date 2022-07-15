Modi, Kejriwal express grief over Delhi wall collapse incident

New Delhi, July 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the national capital at a wall collapse incident.

"Anguished by the mishap in Alipur, Delhi. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the accident that happened in Alipur is really tragic, and he prayed for the peace of the departed souls.

"The district administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. I am personally monitoring it," the chief minister said in a tweet.

As many as five people were killed and several others injured after a boundary wall of an under-construction godown collapsed in the national capital on Friday afternoon.

The rescue operation is still underway as more people are feared to be trapped beneath the debris.

