Modi raises issue of attacks on temples, activities of separatist elements with Australian PM

New Delhi, May 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he raised the issue of attacks on temples and activities of separatist elements with his Australian counterpart.

Modi said that Australian PM assured him of taking strict action.

Making a joint statement with Anthony Albanese, PM Modi said, "Regarding the attacks on temples in Australia and the activities of separatist elements, we had talked earlier as well and we have talked today also."

The Prime Minister said that it is not acceptable to us that any element hurts the cordial relations between India and Australia by their thoughts or their actions.

"I want to thank PM Albanese for the steps he has taken in this regard.

"PM Albanese assured me once again today that he will take strict action against such elements in the future as well," PM Modi added.

Earlier this year, anti-social elements and alleged supporters of the separatist Khalistani movements were engaged in vandalisation of Hindu temples and other places of worship across Australia.

As part of his final leg of the three-nation tour, Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday night as a guest of the Australian government.

The Prime Minister addressed the Indian diaspora in Sydney on Tuesday at the Qudos Arena where he was accorded a rousing welcome by thousands of Ind across Australia.

At the grand event, Albanese described PM Modi as 'the boss'.

In 2014, Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Australia after Rajiv Gandhi, where he addressed 20,000 people at the Sydney SuperDome at Olympic Park and said that in coming years more Indian leaders will be visiting Down Under.



aks/dpb

