Modi to inaugurate Kashi Tamil Samagam on Saturday

Varanasi, Nov 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the month-long Kashi Tamil Samagam commencing from Thursday in Varanasi, on Saturday.

Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said the Prime Minister will formally inaugurate the event at the amphitheatre ground of Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

To attend the inaugural ceremony of the event, the Prime Minister will reach Varanasi on Saturday afternoon, he said, adding that Modi will stay in his constituency for about over three hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor