Modi to respond to Oppn's allegations in 2nd week of Budget Session

New Delhi, Feb 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hit back to the allegations and issues raised by the Opposition leaders including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in the second week of the Parliament's Budget Session, in Rajya Sabha as well as in Lok Sabha.

A discussion was underway in both the houses on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address and during this, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and many MPs of opposition parties have criticized the Narendra Modi-led Central government fiercely on the floor of the House.

Starting the discussion on behalf of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha on February 2, Rahul Gandhi had fiercely targeted the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress leader has accused the Modi government of ending employment opportunities in the country, eliminating small and medium industries, increasing the inequality gap between the poor and the rich, posing serious threat to national security due to "wrong policies" on China and Pakistan border.

Besides making allegations, questions were also raised on the economic, industrial, strategic, foreign, internal and external security policies of the government.

Rahul Gandhi had also made a scathing attack on the Prime Minister over the issues related to federalism and constitutional institutions.

Slamming the government, he also said that the UPA government had brought 27 crore people out of poverty during its 10 year tenure while the NDA government pushed 23 crore people back into poverty.

In the Rajya Sabha too, MPs of all opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress, NCP, RJD had targeted the policies of the Modi government in the first week of the budget session.

In the second week of the budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond to the leaders of all Opposition parties including Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi might reply to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

During his speech, PM Modi, referring to the history of the tenure of the Congress-led government, will make a sharp counterattack on the allegations of Rahul Gandhi, as well as respond to the allegations of MPs of other opposition parties.

Referring to the achievements of his government on all fronts including economic, strategic, foreign, security and industrial policy, PM Modi might answer each and every charge of the opposition parties.

On Tuesday, the very next day after his speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Modi may also reply to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha

He will also be seen trying to deliver a political message to the voters of the five poll-bound states Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint session of both the Houses of Parliament on January 31, the first day of the budget session.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor