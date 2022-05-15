Modi to visit Kushinagar on Buddha Purnima

Lucknow, May 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Kushinagar on the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha on Monday.

He will also visit Lumbini in Nepal, where Lord Buddha was born.

The Prime Minister will offer a Chevre (Chadar) and prayers to the laying statue of Lord Buddha at the Mahaparinirvana temple.

A delegation of Buddhist monks, including the President of the Bhikshu Sangh, A B Dnyaneshwar, will also be present in the temple during the offering of the 'Chevre'.

The Prime Minister will also be spending some time in meditation at the Mahaparinirvana temple. During this, he will also donate 'Chevre' and 'Sangdaan' to Buddhist monks of various monasteries.

Earlier, Modi had come here on October 20 to inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport. The same day, he offered prayers at the Mahaparinirvana temple and offered a 'Chevre' to the statue of Tathagata.

