Modi to visit poll-bound K'taka on March 12; Cong presses for model code of conduct

Bengaluru, March 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Karnataka on March 12 to dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Dharwad.

PM Modi has already visited the poll-bound state five times this year for various developmental programmes. He is participating in public rallies and road shows.

Congress party has objected to the repeated visits of central leaders, including PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Karnataka. Siddaramaiah on Sunday demanded that the model code of conduct should be implemented immediately in the state.

Siddaramaiah has also urged the Election Commission to announce the date of elections. "We will submit a memorandum to the EC in this regard. Model Code of Conduct should be declared immediately to stop corruption and violation of law," he added.

The state government is misusing the public funds by organising programmes of PM Modi, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh. The party is spending crores to get favourable media reports and coverage, Siddaramaiah alleged.

"The ministers are getting bribes from contractors and allocating tenders. BJP candidates are distributing gifts and cash to people. To prevent all this, the EC must declare election dates and Model Code of Conduct in the state," he demanded.

Siddaramaiah also warned that the contractors should be careful as after his party came to power, all tenders of the last six months would be cancelled. School children, Anganwadi workers are ordered to participate in rallies of PM Modi compulsorily. They are also paid.

Union Minister for Mine, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi stated that PM Modi will dedicate two major projects of the state, Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway and Dharwad IIT on March 12.

"PM Modi will arrive in Dharwad after dedicating the expressway in Mandya. PM Modi's schedule is confirmed in this regard," he said.

