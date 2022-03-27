Modi, Yogi gave befitting reply to Opposition by making me Minister, says Danish Ansari

Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Ansari on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have delivered a tight slap to various opposition parties who accuse Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being anti-muslim by giving the post of a Minister to someone like him hailing from a poor, Muslim weaver family.

"Modiji and Yogiji have delivered a tight slap to various opposition parties which accuse the BJP of being anti-muslim by giving someone like me, who hails from a poor, Muslim weaver family, a position as a Minister in the Cabinet," said Ansari to ANI.

Further rubbishing allegations of being anti-muslim by the opposition against the BJP, Ansari said that leaders like Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi promote falsehoods among Muslims for their political gains.

"If there is anyone who wishes well for Muslims, it is Modiji and Yogiji and Muslims realise it now. The benefit of various schemes be it the Ayushman Yojna, PM Awaas Yojna and distribution of ration are reaching Muslims as well in large numbers. I have not heard of any complaints of one being denied of schemes because of him/her being a Muslim. Now that talks of development without discrimination are taking place from Meerut to Baliya, the eyes of Muslims have been opened, the falsehoods of the SP, the BSP and the Congress have been shattered. Modiji and Yogiji are working for the upliftment of Muslims. Muslims have given them their blessings through their votes. Now by working, I will pay back the favour of the public to them," he added.

Ansari thanked PM Modi, CM Adityanath and BJP's top leadership for placing their faith in him and giving a party worker like him such a huge responsibility as a Minister.

"This is not a post, but a responsibility. I was in student politics for a long time, in ABVP and Urdu Bhasha Samiti. Party has always trusted me and encouraged me to go among people and work for their upliftment. Seeing me go from a party worker to a Minister has created an atmosphere of excitement among the party workers. My role model is Modiji, who has shown how one can play an important role in nation-building despite his humble background," he added.

Asked about his role as a Minister, he said that he will fulfil whichever responsibility or department is assigned to him with hard work, dedication and honesty.

"We (government) will talk about creative and innovative ideas. We will take feedback from everywhere to make the implementation of schemes more effective," he added.

Yogi was sworn in by Governor Anandiben Patel in a jam-packed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium having a crowd of more than 50,000 in attendance.

A total of 52 Ministers, including two deputy Chief Ministers took oath on Friday.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor