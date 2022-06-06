Money laundering case: ED raids Satyendar Jain's premises

New Delhi, June 6 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday was conducting raids at multiple locations belonging to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain days after his arrest in a money laundering case.

Jain is currently in the custody of ED. He was arrested on May 30.

In April, the ED attached property worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to Jain's relatives.

"Immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to different firms owned by Swati Jain, Sushila Jain, and Indu Jain were attached. Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Mangalayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd were the firms against which actions were taken," an ED official said.

The probe agency initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the Minister and others under section 109 of IPC read with sections 13(2) and 13(1) (e) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

During investigation, the ED learnt that during 2015-16, when Satyendar Jain was a public servant, the above-mentioned companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through Hawala route.

"These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loan taken for purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi. Accordingly, immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore in the form of land belonging to the accused and their companies were attached under section 5 of PMLA," the ED official had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor