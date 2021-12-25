Moon wishes everyone a 'caring, hopeful' Christmas

Seoul, Dec 25 South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Saturday expressed hope that Christmas will serve as a day to care and give hope to each other as he also delivered message of encouragement to people suffering from Covid-19.

"Helping hands that look around to see whether our neighbour is sick, eating meals, living in a warm room would be the heart of Jesus," Moon wrote in his message posted on Twitter.

"We are heading to a light. We will do our best to make the world a warmer place."

Moon's Christmas message, which was also posted on Facebook, came a day after the government announced its decision to give clemency to 3,094 convicts, including a pardon of former President Park Geun-hye, for national unity and humble inclusiveness.

The President also consoled people suffering from Covid-19 amid the country's fight against the virus.

"I want to give my heart of consolation to people suffering from the novel coronavirus, especially to those who have lost their family members and patients in hospital beds," he said.

