Moong dal's all India average retail price drops 3.86%: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 28 The price of moong dal reported a sharp decline as the government has taken several proactive and pre-emptive measures to augment domestic availability and stabilise prices of essential food commodities, an official statement said on Monday.

As per the official statistics of the Department of Consumer Affairs, the all India average retail price of moong dal as reported on February 28 is Rs 102.36 per kg, as against Rs 106.47 per kg on the same day last year, a drop of 3.86 per cent.

In May 2021, advisories were issued to states/UTs to monitor prices of essential food commodities and to ensure disclosure of pulses stocks held by millers, importers, and traders under the Essential Commodities Act, a release from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

Imposition of stock limit on all pulses except moong was notified on July 2, 2021 and thereafter, an amended order was issued on July 19, 2021 imposing stock limits on four pulses, namely, tur, urad, masur, and chana for a period up to October 31, 2021.

To improve availability and stabilise prices of pulses, the government had allowed the import of tur, urad, and moong under the 'free category' with effect from May 15, 2021, till October 31, 2021, in order to ensure smooth and seamless imports.

The free regime in respect of import of tur and urad was thereafter extended till March 31, 2022. "This policy measure has been supported with facilitation measures and close monitoring of its implementation by the concerned Departments/organisations. The import policy measures have resulted in a substantial increase in import of tur, urad, and moong as compared to the corresponding period for the past two years," the government said.

