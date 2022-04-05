More than 7,000 Afghan families receive aid

Kabul, April 5 More than 7,000 needy families have received humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan's Badakhshan, Kunduz and Ghazni provinces, officials said on Tuesday.

"The distribution of humanitarian aid contributed by partners and aid agencies began in Badakhshan province yesterday (Monday) and until today some 1,000 families received the assistances," provincial director for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs Mawlawi Mohammad Akram Akbari said.

The aid package includes a sack of rice, a sack of flour, cooking oil and kitchen items that have been given to the needy families, Xinhua news agency quoted the official as saying.

Also, 300 needy families have received humanitarian aid in the northern Kunduz province since Monday, provincial administration official Abdul Wali Mohammadi said.

Authorities also distributed food items to needy families in the eastern Ghazni province on Monday, a statement released by the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development said.

According to the statement, the World Food Programme in collaboration with the Rural Rehabilitation and Development Department distributed food items to 5,800 needy families in Jaghori district of Ghazni province on Monday.

More than 22 million Afghans out of 35 million populations of the war-torn country, according to aid agencies reports, are facing acute food shortage and the country would face humanitarian catastrophe if not assisted.

