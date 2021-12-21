Morocco bans New Year's Eve celebrations

Rabat, Dec 21 Morocco has banned all New Year's Eve celebrations as part of measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a statement by the Moroccan government, the ban also includes parties and special events organised in hotels, restaurants and tourist establishments, reports Xinhua news agency.

A night curfew on New Year's Eve will be implemented from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m., the statement added.

The decision aims to strengthen the preventive measures necessary to curb the spread of the Covid-19, it said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health reported 102 new Covid-19 infections on Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 952,916.

Morocco had launched a vaccination campaign on January 28.

As of Monday, the total number of people fully vaccinated in Morocco reached 22,843,009, representing more than 70 per cent of the target population.

