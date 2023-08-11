MoS Defence inspected preparations for Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 11 Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Friday inspected the preparations related to the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

During the inspection, he appreciated the efforts of the NCC cadets, concerned officials and personnel deployed on duty.

MoS Ajay Bhatt also addressed the NCC cadets who were participating in the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi. These cadets have been selected from all districts of the country.

Bhatt said that the warriors who sacrificed their lives for the country will always be a source of inspiration for all of us. He described NCC cadets as the future soldiers who would be a strong pillar for maintaining the unity and integrity of this country.

“You represent a Amrit Kaal generation, both as NCC cadets and also as the young generation of the country. This Amrit generation will take the country to a new height in the coming 25 years, making India self-reliant and developed,” he said.

The Minister listed out the initiatives taken by the Government under the leadership of PM Modi for the youth of the country.

“New avenues are opening for the youth in India. Be it India's digital revolution, be it India's start-up revolution, be it innovation revolution, the youth are getting the biggest benefit of all these. The reforms in defence sector are also providing new opportunities for the young generation,” he said.

Bhatt appreciated enthusiasm and morale of NCC cadets and felicitated them with mementos.

