Most Assam-Arunachal inter-state border disputes resolved: Arunachal CM

Itanagar, Aug 21 Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Monday that the disputes along the Assam-Arunachal inter-state borders, of which most areas are inhabited by the Bodos, have been resolved barring in a few pockets.

Addressing a function of the first ever interactive session on ‘Understanding socio-cultural issues of Bodos in Arunachal Pradesh’ here, the Chief Minister said that drawing a boundary line is not the end of the job.

“Peace and progress have to go on on both sides of the border. People living on either side of the boundary have to work together with bonhomie and brotherhood,” he said.

Khandu said that this wasn’t possible earlier because of the lack of sincerity of the Congress government and the convoluted approach with which it worked.

Claiming “step-motherly and irresponsible attitude of the Congress towards the Northeast”, the Chief Minister said that this ‘attitude’ caused damage to the region, particularly in Assam, which had to go through a tumultuous phase of violence, gun culture and insurgency.

“But things have changed drastically since 2014. Peace has been restored and development is taking place rapidly,” he said.

Terming corruption as one of the biggest hurdles to development and peace in the region, Khandu blamed it on the earlier Congress regime, stating that ‘corruption’ was a ‘gift’ from the then Central government.

“Today, our government, backed by our political will, is rooting out corruption from every sphere of governance,” he said.

Paying rich tributes to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma -- a father figure of the Bodos whose pioneering non-violent struggle paved the way for self-determination and autonomy leading to the creation of Bodoland -- Khandu said the Bodos and Arunachalees share a special rapport based on faith and respect since time immemorial.

He said the age-old relationship shared by Arunachalees and Bodos has made today’s event possible as he hailed Pramod Boro, the Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), for his presence along with a few of his executive members.

“After the NDA government assumed charge in Bodoland in December 2020 under the leadership of Pramod Boro, a new era of peace and development has started in the region. I am also very happy to note that the 2020 BTR Peace Accord, which was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has paved the way for permanent peace in Bodoland,” he said.

“Being the gateway to the Northeast, I believe that in the days ahead, Bodoland would emerge as the most peaceful and progressive frontier of the region,” he added.

On a proposal from the BTR chief, Khandu assured to establish a cultural stall showcasing Arunachal’s tourism potential in the proposed complex to be constructed by the BTR government at Srirampur, the entry point into Assam from West Bengal.

He also assured to construct a cultural centre for the Bodo community at Itanagar.

“For the Bodo brothers and sisters staying in Arunachal Pradesh, I pledge my full cooperation and support in the future,” Khandu said.

