Most CBI officers were against Sisodia's arrest: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Feb 27 A day after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the liquor policy case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that many officers of the central probe agency was against the move.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said: "I am told that most CBI officers were against Manish's arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters."

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched nationwide protests against Sisodia's arrest.

Protests are taking place in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Bhopal, and several other cities.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said that AAP will observe a Black Day on Monday.

Delhi Police have deployed heavy forces at several places in the national capital, including CBI headquarters and also outside the AAP office to maintain law and order.

The party is also planning to protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party Headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

However, heavy security have been deployed to stop the demonstration.

Sisodia is scheduled to be presented in the Rouse Avenue Court at 2 p.m.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor