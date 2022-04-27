Move to remove loudspeakers gains momentum in UP

Lucknow, April 27 The campaign to remove loudspeakers from religious shrines is gaining momentum in Uttar Pradesh and nearly 433 loudspeakers have been removed from various shrines in Lucknow alone, on Wednesday.

Nearly 683 loudspeakers were taken down across Sitapur district and the volume of 395 loudspeakers was lowered as per the parameters.

According to the home department spokesman, information in this regard is being given to temples, mosques, gurudwaras, churches and marriage halls with the directive to follow the guidelines.

The home department has instructed police stations to make a list of all such places and send their reports to the home department by April 30.

"Following the order of court and government, information is being given to everyone regarding noise pollution. This information is being given to all temples, mosques, gurudwaras, churches and marriage halls. People are following the guidelines," said Yogesh Kumar, ACP Kaiserbagh, Lucknow.

The Supreme Court, in June 2005, had banned the use of loudspeakers and music systems in public between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. (except in cases of public emergencies), citing the serious effects of noise pollution on the health of those residents who live in such areas.

Several religious organisations and members of the Muslim community are appealing to the mosque trustees to abide by the Supreme Court guidelines related to playing loudspeakers at religious places.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor