Movement of foreign personal vehicles formalised in India

New Delhi, Sep 5 Personal vehicles registered in other countries will have to follow Indian guidelines of carrying certain documents while entering in India and plying in the Indian Territory.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued the Motor Vehicles Non Transport Vehicles Visiting India Rules, 2022 through a notification. These rules formalise the movement of Non-Transport (Personal) vehicles registered in other countries when entering or plying in the territory of India.

The documents needed to be carried in the vehicle(s) operating under these rules during the duration of stay in the country include a valid registration certificate, driving license or international driving permit, insurance policy and pollution under control certificate (if applicable in the origin country).

In case the documents referred above are in a language other than English, then an authorised English translation, duly authenticated by the issuing authority, needed to be carried along with the original documents.

It said that motor vehicles registered in any country other than India shall not be permitted to transport local passengers and goods within the territory of India. Moreover, motor vehicles registered in any country other than India shall be required to comply with rules and regulations made under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 of India.

