MP: ADM questions India's voting system, democracy

Ahead of the local body polls in Madhya Pradesh, the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri was heard questioning the voting system and democracy in India.

"What have we achieved by casting vote till today?... We have made a corrupt system. I think voting and democracy is a big mistake," said ADM UP Shukla, Shivpuri in a purported video on Tuesday.

Notably, Wednesday is the day of voting for local body elections in Madhya Pradesh, in which a total of 101 candidates for the post of mayor in 11 municipal corporations are in the fray, during the first phase of elections. There are 2,850 candidates for councillor posts in 133 bodies. Out of these, 42 candidates have been elected unopposed.

"Today is the day of Madhya Pradesh local body polls in which the participation of each citizen is necessary and every vote is valuable. Hence, I appeal to all the eligible voters to use their Right to Vote and become a contributor to the development of their local areas," MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

