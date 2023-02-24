MP assembly polls: BJP makes slew of promises to woo Kol community

Bhopal, Feb 24 Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a slew of promises to the people of Kol community (tribals) at an event organised by the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government to observe the birth anniversary of 'Mata Sabri' in Satna district on Friday.

Sabri, who had fed Lord Ram ber fruit during his exile from Ayodhya (according to Ramayana story), is considered an adored Goddess for the Kol tribal community.

During 'vanvas' (exile), Lord Ram stayed in Chitrakoot, which falls in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh under its Vindhya region, and a large population of Kol community reside in this regions like Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, Umaria, Singrauli, Shadol etc. Therefore, on this special occasion, MP ruling BJP made a slew of announcements to woo Kol community in the elections scheduled later this year.

While addressing a large gathering of Kol community, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and many other BJP leaders from tribal communities, Chouhan announced to provide Rs 1000 per month to each woman belonging to the Kol community. Notably, the scheme was introduced by CM Chouhan in 2018 for a section of tribal communities - Saharia, Baiga and Bhariya.

"This scheme was introduced for women belonging to Saharia, Baiga and Bhariya communities, and today, I am making this announcement that the women of Kol communities would also avail the benefit of this scheme," Chouhan said, while appealing the gathering to take pledge that they will support the BJP in upcoming assembly elections.

Recalling the heroes of tribal communities, the Chief Minister promised to install their statues and said that parks and gardens would also be developed after their names in different places.

He said the devastated Kol-Garhi (fort) located in Rewa's Teonthar area would be renovated. Notably, Teonthar (assembly constituency) is one of the bordering areas of Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) and Rewa (Madhya Pradesh), and there are many villages which are called - Kolgarh, Kolgarhi, Kolgavan etc.

The Chief Minister also promised to provide free coaching facilities for the children of Kol communities, announcing plans to develop girls' hostels in Rewa and Satna districts.

Besides all these, Chouhan made another big announcement that the BJP government will provide plots for the community. "I am making this announcement that all of you will get plots to build your own homes. But, at the same time, you must promise that you will always support the BJP. Jo aapko suvidha de, uske sath rehna hai," Chouhan added.

Within two weeks, it was the second big announcements made by the MP ruling BJP government in Vindhya region ahead of the assembly elections. On February 15, Chouhan along with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had laid the foundation of the airport in Rewa, the first in Vindhya region.

The BJP had won 24 out of 30 assembly seats in the Vindhya region, which had a strong base of the Congress till a few years back. Therefore, both the BJP and the Congress are trying hard to make their positions stronger in this region to win maximum seats in upcoming Assembly polls, which are due at the end of this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor