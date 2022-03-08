MP Assembly session adjourned for the day

Bhopal, March 8 The Budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned on the second day on Tuesday within one hour after paying homage to several leaders and eminent persons, especially legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who died on February 6.

Speaker Girish Gautam adjourned the session without even allowing a single question asked by the MLAs of all parties till Wednesday.

However, there was a ruckus outside the House, due to Congress MLA Jitu Patwari's presence in the Assembly on Tuesday after he boycotted the Governor's address on Monday.

Patwari, who is the MLA from Rau constituency in Indore district, not only attended the session but also justified his decision to boycott the Governor's address.

Talking to the media, he said, "As the matter is about boycotting the Governor's address, it has happened as many as 13 times when the Governor and President's address have been boycotted at different times before I did it on Monday. On January 29, 2021, 18 parties had unanimously boycotted the President's address in Parliament."

Patwari finally put an end to speculation about discord within the Congress and the relentless attacks from the BJP leaders on the Congress due to the MLA's decision to boycott the Governor's address.

"Whatever I said on Monday was outside the Assembly. Now on Tuesday, I am saying that I would follow my leader's (Kamal Nath) instructions. Whatever our leader would direct, I would obey him and together we would expose the BJP," the Congress MLA added.

Barely hours before the first day of the Budget session for the financial year 2022-23 began on Monday, Patwari announced his boycott of the Governor's address in the Assembly.

State Congress President and Opposition leader, Kamal Nath clarified that his party does not agree with Patwari's decision.

Nath said that he was not aware of Patwari's announcement of boycotting the Governor's address.

