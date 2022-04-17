MP BJP leaders take non-political routes to promote 'sonrise'

Bhopal, April 17 The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been cornering the Congress over dynastic politics, is making efforts to save itself from the allegations of 'Privaarvaad'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently reiterated his opposition to dynastic politics and that's the reason the sons of Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders are taking non-political routes to evade the party diktat.

Recently, addressing a parliamentary committee meeting, Prime Minister Modi had said that dynastic politics will not be allowed, increasing the worries of the leaders who were planning to launch their future generation into politics.

Over 12 BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh want to field their children in politics who could be seen taking charge during poll campaigns.

Taking a quick look, it can be observed that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son Kartikey, Cabinet Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia's son Mahaanaryaman, Narendra Singh Tomar's son Devender Pratap Singh, state Ministers Gopal Bhargav's son Abhishek, Kamel Patel's son Sandeep, Narottam Mishra's son Sukarna Mishra, Govind Singh Rajput's son Akash Rajput, Tulsi Silawat's son Nitish Silwar, former MP Prabhat Jha's son Tushmul Jha are standing on the threshold of politics.

Most of them have earlier secured organisational posts in the party.

National general secretary Kailash Vijayavargiya's son Akash Vijayvargiya is a MLA.

Moreover, the family members of senior leaders who are not in active politics are ministers and MLAs.

There is silence on dynastic politics among the leaders.

MP BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma said the BJP has taken the lead in rooting out dynastic politics and "we are making efforts for that. The BJP is marching ahead on the way towards strengthening democracy."

On the other hand, a few leaders in the saffron party are restless over the fact.

Former Chief Minister Virendra Kumar Saklecha's son Om Prakash Saklecha, who is a minister, has even given a "new" definition of 'parivaarvaad', saying "The meaning of pariwarvaad is very simple. One from whose family, nobody is active in politics for the past five, seven years, has not done any work, he should not be given an opportunity."

The sons of many leaders in Madhya Pradesh are active in their constituency and have also started to search for other paths so that they can have direct contact with the public.

Mahaanaryaman Scindia is the fourth generation of the erstwhile Scindia royal family. During elections, he is active in his father's constituency, but now he has stepped into the field of cricket and has become the vice president of the Gwalior Divisional Cricket Association.

Similarly, Devendra Pratap Singh is vice-president of the Indian Hockey Federation and is also associated with the special organisation Interactive Forum on the Indian economy.

Abhishek Bhargav held various posts in the organisation but his work was limited to his father's Assembly area. He remains in constant touch with the public.

State Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel's son Sandeep Patel focuses on sports activities more than politics. He had recently organised a sports festival.

Tushmul Jha is active in social activities, more than politics.

