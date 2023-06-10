MP: BJP's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh reaches Gwalior on 4-day visit

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 10 : National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Tarun Chugh on Saturday reached Gwalior on a four-day visit to the Chambal region.

According to his program, he will visit all the four Lok Sabha constituencies of the Gwalior-Chambal division. Speaking to ANI, Chugh described the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years of his tenure.

"PM Modi has done a great job for the poor. Food has been delivered to the homes of 80 crore people. Drinking water has been supplied to 11.66 crore houses. Electricity has been provided to 18,000 villages and LPG has been provided to 10 crore homes," Chugh told ANI.

Besides, toilets were built in 10.5 crore houses. 50 crore poor people got medical insurance, he said, adding that 4000 Tiffin meetings are being organised across the country.

Commenting on the state assembly polls slated at the end of this year, the BJP leader said, "The Madhya Pradesh government has done a lot of work for the poor, women, businessmen and youth. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the only support for the people of the state, hence the BJP government is going to be in power in the state."

