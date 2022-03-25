MP CM leaves for 2-day session to Pachmarhi

Bhopal, March 25 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his cabinet ministers left for Pachmarhi for a two-day brainstorming session late Friday evening.

In the next two days, Chouhan along with his cabinet ministers will hold a 'chintan shivir' in the state's lone hill station which will begin from Saturday morning.

On the first day of the session, the Cabinet will deliberate on ways to make the state self-reliant, while on the second day Chouhan will have a one-on-one interaction with his cabinet ministers.

Before leaving for Pachmarhi by bus, the Chief Minister said in the last two years states have suffered a lot due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the entire cabinet has worked together to help the people during this period.

However, there are so many issues which need to be discussed thoroughly and therefore, a two-day cabinet meeting would be held in Pachmarhi.

The two-day cabinet session of Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government will be held in a hotel in Pachmarhi. The session will start on Saturday and end on Sunday.

"The entire cabinet will discuss how to make Madhya Pradesh 'self-reliant'. They will discuss various issues related with the development of the state. The entire cabinet will think and work with one mind for the development of the state," the Chief Minister said.

Along with the cabinet ministers, their personal assistants also travelled for the session, which will discuss issues and solutions for the state.

The cabinet ministers will stay in a hotel run by the state Tourism department and will return to Bhopal on March 27 evening.

Sources said the Chief Minister has taken his cabinet ministers out of Bhopal not only to discuss the development issues pertaining to the state but also prepare a strategy for the next state Assembly polls scheduled in 2023.

