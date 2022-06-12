MP CM to meet Amit Shah, other ministers in Delhi on Monday

Bhopal June 12 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be visiting New Delhi on Monday, the chief minister's office (CMO) said in an official statement on Sunday.

During the visit, Chouhan will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and some other Union Cabinet ministers. The CMO informed that during the meeting with Union Cabinet ministers, Chouhan will hold a discussion over development issues in Madhya Pradesh.

Apart from Shah, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister will also meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to hold a discussion on the development of Centre's 'Nal Se Jal' scheme in the state. Meanwhile, he will also meet some other Union Cabinet ministers.

"MP CM will visit Delhi tomorrow (Monday). We will be meeting with Union Cabinet ministers Amit Shah, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and some others to discuss several development projects in the state," Chief Minister's office said in the official communication.

Last time, Chouhan had visited New Delhi along with his two Cabinet colleagues to discuss the legalities of the OBC reservation issue with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior party leaders.

OBC reservation is at the centre stage in Madhya Pradesh's politics, especially when the local body and three-tier panchayat polls are to be held.

The state Congress unit had on Friday appointed Congress MLA Siddharth Kushwaha as president of Madhya Pradesh Congress OBC department. Recently, the party had given the ticket to Kushwaha for mayor elections from Satna.

Notably, the BJP has not yet appointed any leader as OBC Morcha president after the removal of Bhagat Singh Kushwaha from the post. The contribution of OBC category is, however, a big issue in the upcoming urban body elections in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor