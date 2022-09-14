MP Cong to launch 'talent hunt' to identify skilful youth at local level

Bhopal, Sep 14 The Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress will soon launch a "talent hunt" programme across the state with an aim to strengthen the party at booth level and connect with the youth in villages.

According to state party spokesperson Anand Jath, the purpose is to identify talented youths from both rural and urban parts and appoint them as party spokespersons at district and block levels.

The initiative which is set to begin soon. Sources privy to the development, told that the process will continue for the next few months as the party has decided to strengthen its local level media management department ahead of the Assembly elections due in November-December 2023.

As part of the strategy, a team of Congress leaders would visit the party's district and block offices and hold interactive sessions with youth party workers. They will judge the talent of youths through their way of presentation, their deep knowledge on subjects and more importantly their views on Gandhian ideology. Young people, including women, even those not associated with the party will be given a chance to show their talent, the spokesperson said.

Elaborating further, Jat said: "Basically, the idea is to identify talented youth and give them an opportunity to hone their skills and career in politics. Our top leadership - Rahul Gandhi and here in Madhya Pradesh- MPCC chief Kamal Nath want to involve youngsters from across the society. The selected young brigade will be tasked to take Gandhian thoughts, revolutionary works done during the Congress government etc. among the people and beat the BJP's ideology of hate and creating division in the society."

Through this process, the grand-old-party also wants to bring to the forefront youngsters who are talented but deprived of opportunities. Jat claimed that the "talent hunt" process would be completely transparent and the selection would be done on the basis of talent, instead of recommendation from the leaders associated with the party.

"Kamal Nath has given clear instructions that each youth would be selected on the basis of talent and not on the recommendation of party leaders. Two-three youths will be selected from each district. These young brigades will reach out to people in villages and wards and will inform about development works done during the 15 months of the Congress rule in Madhya Pradesh, for instance- loan waiver of farmers, establishment of Ram Gaman Path, extension of Mahakal corridor and many more," Jat further added.

Once selected, the party's cadre associated with the communication/media department will work to enhance their skills through debates on various subjects.

The initiative also forms a part of Congress' preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections and the state Congress leadership is laying more emphasis on strengthening its ground level cadre - districts and blocks.

Vibha Vindu, who is associated with the communication wing of the MP Congress, told : "Skilful communication is crucial for convincing the people. Through my own experience, I believe this talent hunt process will encourage more and more youth to associate with Congress' ideology."

