MP HM slams Cong for moving no-confidence motion against BJP govt

Bhopal, Dec 21 Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has slammed the Congress for bringing a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government during a discussion on the second day of the Winter session of state Assembly.

He took a jibe at the Congress, saying the opposition MLAs should have instead brought the no-confidence motion against their own leader and state party Chief Kamal Nath.

The Minister slammed former Chief Minister Kamal Nath reminding him that 38 Congress MLAs have left the party and cross-voting took place since the day he (Nath) took over charge as the state Congress President.

During a heated war of words with the Opposition Leader in the Assembly on the second day of the Winter session, Mishra asked: "Do Congress MLAs have confidence in their state party Head?"

The BJP leader also recalled the promises made by the Congress ahead of 2018 state Assembly elections and what happened after forming the government, which collapsed after 15 months due to 20 Congress MLAs joining the BJP in March 2020.

"No-confidence motion should have been brought on the false promise of waiving farmers' loans upto Rs 2 lakh, giving unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000 and giving Rs 51,000 each to daughters. They (Congress) should have brought the no-confidence motion against these said things but have brought it against our government," Mishra added.

Mishra, who is also the Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the state Assembly, defending the BJP government, said the Opposition must have the courage to debate on issues they have raised.

"The government is ready to discuss every proposal. We are ready to give answers on each note. It is a request that they should listen to it, and not run away from there. If they have raised a question, they must listen to the answer as well," he added.

The Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam has admitted the no-confidence motion proposed by the Congress for discussion on Wednesday, sources told .

It is the first such motion has been brought against Chief Minister Chouhan since 2011.

The Opposition has submitted a 51-point no-confidence motion to the Assembly Speaker on Tuesday.

"We examined more than 300 points and after scrutiny, the 51 points of discussion was finalised. The matter of corruption in the Central government schemes, including housing, education, nursing colleges scam and construction of many infrastructure projects, have been included. We will also raise the matter of deteriorating law and order situation. The working of Economic Offences Wing should also be made clear," said Opposition Leader Govind Singh.

