MP introduces new excise policy

Bhopal, Feb 20 The Madhya Pradesh government has introduced a new excise policy under which consumption of alcohol at 'ahatas' will be prohibited.

Ahatas are areas attached to alcohol outlets where people can sit and consume liquor.

The decision to introduce the new policy was taken during a cabinet meeting late Sunday.

Following the approval of the new excise policy, 2,580 ahatas and 31 shop bars will get closed across the state.

"It has been decided by the cabinet that henceforth all liquor vends will only sell liquor. All ahatas and shop bars (allowing consumption of liquor within shops premises) will be closed," the state government's official spokesperson and home minister Narottam Mishra said, while briefing about the cabinet meeting's decision.

"Further, it has been decided that the distance between liquor shops and places of worship and educational institutions, particularly girl schools, colleges and hostels, will be increased from the present 50 metres to 100 metres," Mishra added.

He further informed that the state cabinet has also approved a proposal for making stricter provisions for the suspension of driving licenses of those who get caught for drunk driving.

"Our government is committed to discouraging consumption of liquor in the state, owing to which no new liquor shop has been allowed to be opened in the state since 2010. On the contrary, many shops have been shut down. During our Chief Minister's Narmada Seva Yatra in 2016-17, as many as 64 liquor shops were closed," Mishra added.

The move comes amid senior BJP leader Uma Bharti's sustained pressure on the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government to have a controlled liquor policy.

Recently, she tied cows and fed them with fodder outside a liquor shop in Orchcha town as part of her campaign titled 'Madhushala mein Gaushala', urging people to drink milk instead of alcohol.

