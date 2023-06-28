MP polls: Kamal Nath meets Kharge to discuss party's preparedness

New Delhi, June 28 With Assembly elections just a few month away, Congress' Madhya Pradesh chief Kamal Nath met party President Mallikarjun Kharge here on Wednesday

According to party leaders, the meeting between the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and the Congress President lasted for over one and half hours, during which several issues were discussed.

The party source said that former party chief Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting where the discussions were held over the party’s preparedness for the crucial Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

The meeting comes in the wake of the indication that the party is planning some major rejig in the organisation in the poll-bound state.

Meanwhile, Kharge also held separate meeting with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, state in-charge Kumari Selja, senior ministers T.S. Singh Deo and Tamradhwaj Sahu, party state unit chief Mohan Markam and party General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal.

After meeting Chhattisgarh leaders, Kharge also held meetings with Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and state unit chief Govind Dotasra and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring too separately.

The source, however, did not reveal the details of the discussions.

