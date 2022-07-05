Mughals responsible for inflation, unemployment, fuel price hike, not Modi: Owaisi

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various issues such as unemployment and inflation. He blamed the Mughals, not Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for inflation and unemployment. Owaisi had earlier targeted the Prime Minister on a number of issues.

AIMIM on its official handle shared a video of Owaisi in the video he has been seen addressing people addressing a meeting "Young people in India are unemployed. Inflation is skyrocketing. Diesel has crossed Rs 100. But of course, Modi is not responsible for this, Aurangzeb is responsible for it," Owaisi said.

"Akbar is responsible for the fact that children do not have jobs today. Petrol has gone up to Rs 104. The builder of the Taj Mahal is responsible for that. If the Taj Mahal had not been built, petrol would have been available for Rs 40 today. It seems that the Mughals made a mistake by building the Taj Mahal and the Red Fort. They should have saved that money, "he added.

"Were there only Mughals in India?" Owaisi asked. "Emperors Ashoka and Chandragupta ruled before him. But the BJP sees the Mughals on one side and Pakistan on the other. We have nothing to do with the Mughals, we have nothing to do with Pakistan. "We rejected his decision," he said.