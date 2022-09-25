Mukul Rohatgi declines to return as government's top law officer

New Delhi, Sep 25 Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi has declined to accept Centre's offer to return as the Attorney General.

Rohatgi told that it is correct that he has withdrawn his consent to become the AG.

The term of incumbent Attorney General K.K. Venugopal is ending on September 30, and he has refused to continue beyond his term, citing his advanced age. Venugopal, 91, was appointed as the country's top law officer on June 30, 2017, and he was given several extensions.

Rohatgi, who is one of the top court lawyers in the country, withdrew his consent for assuming the top post. He was first appointed as the AG in 2014 for a three-year term.

Venugopal, while arguing in a matter recently, indicated that he may not continue as the top law officer, after the completion of his present term.

According to Article 76 of the Constitution, the President appoints a person, qualified to be appointed a judge of the Supreme Court to be Attorney General for India. The AG also enjoys a right of audience in all courts in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor