Mulayam was a socialist icon: Sukhbir Badal
By IANS | Published: October 10, 2022 11:54 AM 2022-10-10T11:54:03+5:30 2022-10-10T12:10:07+5:30
Chandigarh, Oct 10 Describing Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav as a socialist icon and known for empowering the ...
Chandigarh, Oct 10 Describing Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav as a socialist icon and known for empowering the under-privileged, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Monday said the nation has lost a doyen.
The Samajwadi Party founder passed away on Monday morning at the age of 82.
"The nation has lost a doyen in the passing away of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. A socialist icon, he will be known for empowering the under-privileged. My heartfelt condolences to @yadavakhilesh & the entire Samajwadi family," Badal tweeted.
The mortal remains of the late Samajwadi patriarch will be taken to his native village Sefai in Etawah later on Monday.
In a tweet, the Samajwadi Party said the cremation of the late leader will be held in his village on Tuesday at 3.p.m.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app