Multiple blasts near school in Kabul

Kabul, April 19 Three back-to-back blasts happened in the west of Kabul on Tuesday morning, two near a school and one near a tuition center, leaving five people wounded, according to initial information and interviews of eyewitnesses, Tolo News reported.

Eyewitnesses, the first blast happened near Mumtaz Tuition Center and was followed by two back-to-back explosions close to Abdul Raheem Shaheed High School, which is located in the same area.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed a blast near Abdul Raheem Shaheed High School, saying an investigation has started into the incident and details will be shared later.

The blasts in front of Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School happened while the students were leaving their classes, eyewitnesses said.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blasts.

