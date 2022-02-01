Multiple US colleges, universities receive bomb threats

Washington, Feb 1 Multiple historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) in the US received bomb threats, according to media reports.

On Monday, the police responded to Maryland's Bowie State University, Washington, D.C.'s Howard University, and at least four other HBCUs around the country for bomb threats, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bowie State University tweeted it will be closed temporarily on Monday "due to a bomb threat on campus", adding that employees will work remotely while classes will be virtual.

Campus police reportedly responded to a bomb threat made by phone to Howard University at around 4.30 a.m. Monday.

No threats were found and an all-clear was given later.

It is the second time this month that a number of HBCUs received bomb threats that in some cases led schools to relocate students, faculty and staff while searches were performed.

On January 5, at least three HBCUs, including Howard University, received bomb threats.

Nothing was found on any of the campuses that received threats, university officials said.

HBCUs are institutions of higher education founded to educate African-American students.

In the 19th century, when many colleges and universities in the US refused to admit African-American applicants, HBCUs offered them a route to higher education.

