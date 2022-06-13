Mumbai: NCP top brass meets top leaders to discuss Rajya Sabha poll results

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar chaired a meeting with top leaders of the party on Monday to discuss the results of the recently held Rajya Sabha elections.

The meeting was held at Pawar's residence at Silver oak in Mumbai. The top NCP leaders Ajit Pawar, Dilip Walse Patil, Jayant Patil, Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Jitendra Ahwad and others were present at the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting was to discuss and analyze the results of the Rajya Sabha elections.

According to sources, discussions were also held over the Legislative Council elections to be held on June 20. Further, the role of the party in the upcoming Presidential elections was also discussed in the meeting.

In Maharashtra, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was certain to get two seats but the party managed to secure a third seat as well with the help of Independents. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, former state minister Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik from the BJP emerged victorious while one candidate each from Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won.

285 votes were polled on Friday and 41 were needed to win one Rajya Sabha seat.

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, NCP's Praful Patel and Congress's Imran Pratapgarhi were elected without any hassle. However, all eyes were on the contest for the sixth seat where the BJP has fielded Dhananjay Mahadik and Sanjay Pawar was in fray as the Shiv Sena candidate. Mahadik's came as a setback for Shiv Sena which was hoping to get two seats in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Commenting on the poll results, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he was not surprised by the results.

"The result doesn't surprise me. Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP have been voted as per the quota, except (NCP's) Praful Patel who has received an extra vote - that vote is not from MVA, it's from the other side. We had fewer votes for the sixth seat but Shiv Sena fielded its candidate and tried to make him win. BJP had the support of many independent MLAs and we had only a few," Pawar said.

( With inputs from ANI )

