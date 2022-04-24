Mumbai Police refused to lodge my FIR; 70-80 Shiv Sainiks attacked me: Kirit Somaiya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Sunday said Mumbai Police has refused to register his FIR after he was allegedly attacked by Shiv Sena goons.

"Mumbai Police has refused to lodge my FIR. Instead, they lodged a bogus FIR stating that only one stone was hurled. As many as 70-80 Shiv Sainiks attacked me. No action has been taken by Khar Police despite intimation. This is the third attempt by Uddhav Thackeray to take my life. Earlier in Washim, then Pune and now in Khar," Somaiya told ANI.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manjunath Shinge said a case has been registered based on Somaiya's complaint.

"Case registered on the basis of his complaint. The investigation will be fair and impartial," said DCP Shinge.

The BJP leader had reached Bandra police station after the alleged attack on him by Shiv Sena workers.

Somaiya claimed he was injured in alleged stone-pelting by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai on Saturday. In a series of Twitter posts, Somaiya said, "Heavy stone-throwing at Khar Police Station by Shiv Sena gundas (goons), my car window glass broken, I am injured, rushing to Bandra police station," Somaiya said.

"I am shocked, in the presence of 50 police persons, on the campus of Khar police station, Shiv Sena's 100 gundas assault me with stones. Wanted to kill me. What the Police Commissioner is doing? How are so many mafia Sena gundas allowed to gather in the police station?" he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Somaiya visited Khar Police Station to meet Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana who were arrested on Saturday.

Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested Amravati Member of Parliament Navneet Rana and Member of Legislative Assembly Ravi Rana on Saturday.

The police officials took them to Khar Police Station.

"A case is registered at Khar Police against MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Kaur Rana U/S 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 Bombay police act. Both are taken into custody from their house at Khar. Further investigation is being done by Khar Police Station," stated an official release by the police.

Earlier, Shiv Sena workers on Saturday protested outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana who had announced their plan to chant "Hanuman Chalisa" outside Matoshree, the private residence of Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray.

The announcement came after, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had stoked controversy earlier by asking the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques while warning that if the demand isn't met, his party members will put loudspeakers to play "Hanuman Chalisa".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor