MVA targets Maha Upper House Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe

Mumbai, July 17 Maharashtra's opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) called on Governor Ramesh Bais on Monday to seek the removal of the Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Dr. Neelam Gorhe from her post.

Dr Gorhe, who was earlier with the Shiv Sena-UBT, switched sides a few days ago to join the ruling ally Shiv Sena headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

A delegation led by Leader of Opposition in the Council Ambadas Danve of Shiv Sena-UBT met the Governor at Raj Bhavan this afternoon, and submitted a memorandum to him.

Danve was accompanied by Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Dr. Nitin Raut, Prithviraj Chavan (Congress), Jayant Patil and Anil Deshmukh (NCP), Jayant Patil (PWP), Anil Parab and Sunil Prabhu (Shiv Sena-UBT).

“She cannot occupy the chair on ethical grounds. She must be removed, she cannot ensure justice,” Danve said after the meeting.

He added that after she ‘defected’, she was suspended from the organisation by the party President and ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Another senior Shiv Sena-UBT leader Anil Parab said that she faces disqualification under the anti-defection laws and has forfeited the right to occupy the constitutional position.

Currently, Dr. Gorhe is also the acting Chairperson of the upper house as the post is vacant after the tenure of Ramraje Naik-Nimalkar ended.

The MVA also submitted a disqualification plea against Dr. Gorhe to the state Legislature Secretary. “The Deputy Chairperson has voluntarily quit the membership of the Shiv Sena-UBT. As per the 10th schedule, she is liable for disqualification. Hence, we have moved the disqualification notice against her. Besides, we have also moved a removal (from the post of Deputy Chairperson) notice against her,” said Parab.

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said that there was a constitutional crisis in the state since Dr. Gorhe – as the Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council – who was to disqualify leaders who have changed sides, has herself defected.

Besides Dr. Gorhe, the Shiv Sena-UBT is seeking the disqualification of two other MLCs – Dr. Manisha Kayande and Viplove Bajoria – who quit to join the CM Shinde’s party.

