My father did not seek tickets for me, sister from BJP, claims Swami Prasad Maurya's son

Outrightly denying the rumours that UP cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the Bharatiya Janta Party as he failed to get ticket for his children from the BJP to contest in the ensuing Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, said Utkrisht Maurya Ashok, son of former BJP leader.

Speaking toover his father's resignation from the party and the ministerial post, Ashok said, "There is no such issue that my father wants a ticket for me or my sister."

"My father and the party will decide if I have to contest the election or they want me as a party worker for the upcoming Assembly polls," Ashok said.

He also rejected the allegations levelled by his father that Dalits and backward class people were neglected by the BJP.

He further added that the party has always worked for the Dalits and backward class people but if they will be ignored, then the BJP will face changes.

Labour Minister and the BJP's OBC face Swami Prasad Maurya tendered his resignation from the Yogi Adityanath government giving a jolt to the BJP ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

"I have resigned from the Yogi Cabinet keeping in mind the government's attitude towards Dalits, backward classes, farmers, youth, and traders. I have sent the letter to the Governor. I will consult with my supporters for a day or two, I will tell the number of people joining along with me after two days," Maurya had said.

Maurya, a prominent leader from the OBC (Other Backward Class) community, had joined the BJP from Bahujan Samaj Party in 2016. Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. The polling in Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa will be held on February 14 and in Manipur in two phases on February 27 and March 6.

( With inputs from ANI )

