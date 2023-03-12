'My son is 18 years': Udayanidhi Stalin on son's photos with girl friend

Chennai, March 12 Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Udayanidhi Stalin on Sunday refused to comment to media persons' queries on his son Inbanithi's photographs with his girl friend circulating on social media, saying that his son had completed 18 years of age and it was his personal affair.

The minister, who is the son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, also said that he has some restrictions in intervening in the personal affairs of a mature individual.

Udayanidhi Stalin also said that he can't reveal what was being discussed between him, his wife, and son.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor