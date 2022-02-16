My son would have won if Congress had given him ticket: Harish Rawat

A day after polling for Uttarakhand Assembly elections, former state Chief Minister Harish Rawat said that his son would have won if the party had given him a ticket.

"I will win from Lal Kuan. My daughter will also win from Haridwar. If the party had given a ticket to my son, the seat would have been bagged by Congress. But my son was not given a ticket," Rawat toldon Tuesday.

"I cannot say about the margin of my victory. I feel that people have accepted me and I will win in Lal Kuan seat. My best wishes to the BJP candidate from Lal Kuan, Mohan Singh Bisht. He gave me a tough competition," the Congress leader said.

He exuded confidence that his party will form the government in the hill state by winning 48 seats and took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Harish Rawat, who chairs Uttarkhand Congress' Campaign Committee, said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami saved BJP blushes otherwise it would have suffered a massive defeat.

Harish Rawat, who is also Chairman of Uttarkhand Congress' Campaign Committee, claimed there is a good fight in around six constituencies of 70 seats in the state.

"I can clearly see the Congress is winning the polls by getting 48 seats. ....There is a good fight in around six assembly seats. I would like to congratulate Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for saving BJP's respect as the party is going to get less than 20 seats in the elections. I want to tell him that people's decision has gone against him this time but he does not need to worry because his elder brother, Harish Rawat's wishes are with him," he added.

He said that the leaders will accept Congress' high command decision about the chief minister's position if the party is voted to power.

"Whatever will be the decision of the party high command for Uttarakhand, we will accept it. If Congress wins in Uttarakhand, the credit for the victory goes to Rahul Gandhi," Rawat added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor